Visit a downtown Burlington mural for a chance to win gift cards

Visitors to downtown Burlington might want to take a look at a new piece of public art and have a chance to win some gift cards. This week, the Burlington Downtown Business Association unveiled a new 700 square foot mural celebrating the vibrancy and resilience of the downtown community. Located just north of Lakeshore Road on John Street, the mural is the vision and accomplishment of Canadian artist, Chris Perez. The colourful homage to the city’s downtown business area took a week to complete and was made possible through STEPS Public Art, I HeArt Main Street Program, and local sponsors, The Molinaro Group, Creature Comforts HVAC and The Cover Guy.

Said Robert Molinaro, Vice President, Molinaro Group. “We didn’t hesitate to offer the exterior of one of our properties for this exciting project. We hope the new mural brings joy and inspiration for all who live, work and visit downtown Burlington.”

The Burlington mural is part of a larger, province-wide program, driven by STEPS Public Art called I HeART Main Street. STEPS Public Art is a Canadian-based public art organization that fosters dynamic, inclusive and resilient communities through one-of-a-kind art initiatives, like the mural created for Downtown Burlington. The STEPS I HeArt Main Street program is presented in partnership with RBC Royal Bank and the City of Toronto, and generously supported by the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative funded by the Government of Canada, Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, Ontario Trillium Foundation for activations in Peel Region, and funding provided by the Government of Ontario.

“The I HeART Main Street program supports BIAs across Ontario to celebrate local culture, foster vibrant spaces, and support main street recovery through public art initiatives and paid artist opportunities,” said Praneti Kulkarni, Agency Manager, STEPS Public Art. “We’re excited to partner with the Burlington Downtown Business Association to transform an underutilized space into a giant canvas for new artwork that the local community can enjoy for years to come.”

The artist chosen for the Burlington mural project is Chris Perez. Known for his practice in abstract painting and mural art, Chris’s vision for this piece was to create a bright and colourful floral composition that would evoke a sense of joy and change through movement and abstract expressionism.

Canadian Artist, Chris Perez and his assistant, Aiden Kenny (Burlington), stand beside their one-of-a-kind mural in downtown Burlington. Dedicated to the vibrant and resilient downtown community, the artist hopes his work will bring joy and inspire others for many years to come.

“As a mural artist, I look at surfaces differently, taking into consideration size, environment, and intention,” said Chris Perez, Mural Artist. “It only takes only 1 millimetre of a new colour on a surface to demonstrate the power of art, growing its visual strength with each additional millimetre to become something that can provoke deeper ideas of the world around us.”

Starting today, everyone from within and outside of the Burlington community are invited to visit the mural and to share their experience for a chance to win $1000 in gift cards to be used at downtown Burlington businesses. In total, there are 20 gift cards to be won at $50 each. To enter, participants simply take a photo of the mural and share it via social media, tagging @dtburlington or by emailing the Burlington Downtown Business Association, at samantha@burlingtondowntown.ca. Winners will be selected based on creativity. All submissions must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2021. The contest is open to Ontario residents only.

For more information, photos and videos of the mural being painted, please visit burlingtondowntown,ca