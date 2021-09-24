Plea deal halts extradition proceedings for Meng Wanzhou

Meng Wanzhou will soon be free to go home thanks to a deal that was worked out in a Brooklyn courtroom this afternoon. Now the question is whether the resolution of this case will help secure the freedom of the two Canadians imprisoned in China. The US Justice Department reached an agreement on Friday which would allow the Huawei Technologies’ CFO to return to China in exchange for admitting some wrongdoing in a fraud case.

Ms. Meng, who has been under house arrest in Vancouver since 2018, agreed to a deal in which federal prosecutors will eventually drop the charges against her. The agreement was entered into the record during a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday.

The Justice Department originally indicted Ms. Meng and Huawei, the telecom company founded by her father, Ren Zhengfei. It accused the firm and its chief financial officer of a decade-long effort to steal trade secrets, obstruct a criminal investigation and evade economic sanctions on Iran.

Canadian authorities arrested Ms. Meng, in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport, at the request of the United States. Ms. Meng, was released on bail, but was under house arrest and had to wear an ankle bracelet. Not long after, China detained the former diplomat Michael Kovrig and the businessman Michael Spavor, in what has been widely viewed in Canada as hostage diplomacy. In August, a Chinese, sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison after he was declared guilty of being a spy.

The plea deal in the US came after a lengthy extradition hearing for Meng at which the judge seemed to suggest at times that the prosecution had not made its case. That may in part explain justice officials’ willingness to enter a deal. The deal will result in the withdrawal of the extradition request, before the Canadian judge would have rendered a decision.