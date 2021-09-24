Hamilton McDonalds worker assaulted in proof-of-vaccination row

The province’s proof-of-vaccination policy was only hours old when a Hamilton restaurant worker was assaulted for doing following provincial rules.. Hamilton police say they are investigating an incident tied to an individual refusing to leave a McDonald’s dining area after failing to provide proof of vaccination.

Police were called to what they term a “premise disturbance” just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at McDonald’s inside the Wal-Mart, located at 674 Upper James St.

“The female was not wearing a mask, refusing to provide proof of vaccination, took a seat in the dining area and refusing to leave the store,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an e-mail.

“While enroute to the call, police were advised that the female struck a staff member of McDonalds in the face before leaving the store.”

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a female 25 to 30 years old, five feet seven inches, medium build with blonde shoulder length hair. She was also wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Under the proof-of-vaccination rules, customers need to provide their ID and receipt of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter places like gyms, recreation facilities, movie theatres, indoor dining at restaurants, and other non-essential businesses.