Hamilton adds 68 new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 68 new COVID cases–a big jump from yesterday’s 41. That brought the number of active cases in Hamilton to 299. There are 38 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals and no new deaths. There are now 19 outbreaks, including two more in schools. Central Elementary School has two student cases as does Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Elementary School. The outbreak at Macassa Lodge has added two more cases to 19—eight staff, 10 residents and one visitor. Halton Public Health is reporting 29 new COVID cases and no deaths. There are 10 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.
Ontario is reporting 727 new cases of COVID19. 557 cases, or 77 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 170 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 308 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 269, or 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 39 are fully vaccinated. More than 46,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday, bringing the total to 21,566,334 vaccine doses. Nearly 85.6% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 79.8% have two doses.