Great news for Leaf, Jays fans—capacity limits to be raised at sports events

In response to requests from Toronto’s sports teams, and with vaccine mandates in place, Ontario is raising the crowd limits for sporting events. The move takes effect at midnight tonight, just in time for a Maple Leaf exhibition game tomorrow, and a Blue Jays home series against the Yankees next week.

For certain outdoor event venues where patrons are seated, capacity limits will be increased to up to 75 per cent capacity or 30,000 people (whichever is less). This is in recognition of the fact that the risk of transmission is lower because of reduced mobility around the venue. In addition, proof of vaccination will now be required in outdoor settings where the normal maximum capacity is 20,000 people or more to help keep these venues safe for patrons. In the case of the Toronto Blue Jays, the team had already imposed a proof-of-vaccination mandate.

For the Leafs they will be able to host 10,000 fans, all of whom must show proof of vaccination.

These crowd limitations will apply to other sports and other events as well

“With more and more Ontarians joining millions of others in rolling up their sleeves, our government is taking a safe and cautious approach to ease capacity limits in certain settings where proof of vaccination is required,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “With the added layer of protection offered by proof of vaccination, we are ensuring our businesses can remain safe and open as we continue to reach even more Ontarians who have yet to receive a first or second dose.” The province will likely achieve 80 percent fully vaccinated over the weekend.