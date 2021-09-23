Tragic end to search for missing cyclist. Body found on Milton roadside

On the day when the family of an 81 year old Mississauga cyclist issued a desperate plea for the public’s help in locating him Halton Police found the man deceased. Ignatio Viana, a physically fit avid cyclist was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, at his residence near Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive in Mississauga. Police issued a release Friday Morning reading, “a deceased male has been located in the area of Lower Base Line W, east of 6th Line in Milton. A Halton Police spokesperson said the body was found by another cyclist who passed by the roadside where the deceased man was found with his bike. The coroner is on the scene, but the police spokesperson told reporters there were no obvious signs of trauma. Peel Police have since

On the day when the family of an 81 year old Mississauga cyclist issued a desperate plea for the public’s help in locating him Halton Police believe they have found the man deceased. Ignatio Viana, a physically fit avid cyclist was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, at his residence near Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive in Mississauga. Police issued a release Friday Morning reading, “a deceased male has been located in the area of Lower Base Line W, east of 6th Line in Milton. A Halton Police spokesperson said the body was found by another cyclist who passed by the roadside where the deceased man was found with his bike. The coroner is on the scene, but the police spokesperson told reporters there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Peel Police have now confirmed the deceased person was Mr. Viana.

Ignatio was known to ride long distances on his bicycle and has previously ridden in excess of 400km in a single day. As such, police throughout the region including Hamilton Police were on the lookout for Mr. Viana.