Hamilton adds 41 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 41 new COVID cases, up from 25 on Wednesday. There are now 276 active cases in Hamilton. The seven-day average case count sits at 34. There are 17 outbreaks in Hamilton, two fewer than Wednesday. The outbreak at Macassa Lodge added five cases to 17—sis staff, ten residents and one visitor. There was one death reported in that outbreak yesterday, but no new deaths were reported today. Halton reported 22 new cases with no deaths.

The province is reporting 677 new cases of COVID19. 529 cases 0r 78 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 148 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 307 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 273, or 89 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 34 are fully vaccinated. Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 665, down from 731 at this point last week. There were seven deaths reported. More than 37,000 tests were conducted, bringing the positivity rate down to 1.9 percent. On the first day of mandatory proof of vaccination in Ontario almost 45,000 vaccinations were administered=the highest’s single day vaccination count since September 4. 21,519,784 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 85.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 79.6% have two doses.