Hamilton Police Seek Assistance in Identifying flasher on Red Hill Trail

Hamilton police are investigating two instances of an indecent act on the Red Hill Trail.

Thursday, August 12, 2021 and again on Tuesday, September 22, 2021 a man exposed himself to a victim who had been using the trails close to the Glendale Falls entrance on near Old Mud Road between around the noon hour

The suspect is described as a white male, late 20’s to early 30’s, short cut light brown hair with scruffy facial hair, approximately six feet tall and “chubby”.

In the last instance, the suspect was wearing a yellow hoody and bright blue sweat pants.

At this time, investigators are asking any residents in the area to review their video surveillance for any footage that may assist with these investigations.

When accessing trails or walking paths within our city please:

Walk/run along trails with a partner when possible

Tell someone the route you are taking and the anticipated length of time you will be gone

Avoid poorly lit paths or running/walking when it is dark

Stick to populated paths when running/walking/cycling

Carry a cellphone and/or personal alarm device

Run without headphones

If you are confronted, be loud and shout for help

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Doerr or the East End detective’s office by calling 905-546-2929.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com