Outbreak at Macassa Lodge grows to 12 COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 25 new COVID cases and one death. The number of active cases dropped to 270 from 293 on Tuesday and the seven-day average case count has dropped to 35. There are 39 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals, There are 19 outbreaks including the one at Macassa Lodge which now has grown to 12 cases—five staff, six residents and one visitor. There is another outbreak at South Meadow Elementary School involving two students. Halton Public Health is reporting 20 COVID cases. There are seven COVID cases in Halton hospitals. There were no deaths reported in Halton.

Whether it is the beginning of a trend or not, the province has reported its lowest new COVID case count in over a month There are 463 new cases of COVID19. 332 cases, or 72 percent are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 131 are in fully vaccinated individuals. The number of recoveries was 783, meaning the active case count reduced by 320. With 40,000 tests the positivity rate was down to 1.8 percent. There were 39,000 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total to 21,475,030. In Ontario, 85.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 79.4% have two doses.

299 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 271 or 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 28 are fully vaccinated.