Ontario reports lowest single day COVID count in 5 weeks

Whether it is the beginning of a trend or not, the province has reported its lowest new COVID case count in over a month There are 463 new cases of COVID19. 332 cases, or 72 percent are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 131 are in fully vaccinated individuals. The number of recoveries was 783, meaning the active case count reduced by 320. With 40,000 tests the positivity rate was down to 1.8 percent. There were 39,000 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total to 21,475,030. In Ontario, 85.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 79.4% have two doses.

9 out of 10 hospital cases are unvaccinated

299 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 271 or 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 28 are fully vaccinated.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 19 new COVID cases. The total number of active cases has dropped below 300 to 293, and the seven-day average case count is 36. There are 14 outbreaks in Hamilton, including two schools—Tapleytown Elementary and Shannen Koostachin Elementary School, involving two staff and four children. There are 41 COVID cases in Hamilton hospitals. Halton Public Health at last report had 19 new COVID cases and nine hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.