MP breaks silence on sex assault allegations

The newly-elected MP from the riding the Spadina-Fort York in Toronto has issued a statement regarding the allegations of sexual misconduct that led to his removal as a Liberal Candidate. The story broke in the weeks leading up to the election that Kevin Vuong had been charged with sex assault by a woman who subsequently withdrew the charge. After extensive media questioning, at first the party asked him to “suspend” his campaign, but on the weekend before the vote, he was removed as his party’s candidate, however it was too late to remove his name from the ballot. On election night Vuong won the seat by 1300 votes over his NDP opponent.

Vuong is also the subject of a lawsuit by a former associate in a PPE mask enterprise. A woman has filed a suit claiming that she was promised an ownership position in the venture but instead was given a cash payout after the company went on to become a huge financial success. Vuong denies the accusation.

Vuong was an unsuccessful candidate for Toronto City Council in 2018. The Spadina-Fort York riding was a Liberal stronghold for MP Adam Vaughan, who announced he would not seek re-election just days before Trudeau called the vote on August 15th.