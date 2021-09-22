Ford asks Ontarians to be patient as Proof of Vaccination program begins

Ontario’s two-step vaccination certificate program came into effect today. Residents wishing to enter any of the following facilities will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated.

Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios, as well as delivery and takeout);

Nightclubs (including outdoor areas of the establishment);

Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres;

Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities with the exception of youth recreational sport;

Sporting events;

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments;

Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas;

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs;

Racing venues (e.g., horse racing).

For the next month all Ontarians can print or download their vaccination receipt from the provincial booking portal. The Ministry is working on additional supports and services to assist Ontario residents who need help obtaining proof of vaccination, including requesting a copy be sent by mail. Those who need support obtaining a copy of their vaccination receipt including those who do not have access to a computer or printer can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

In a news conference Wednesday Premier Doug Ford reiterated that while he was not a fan of the certificates, he hopes Ontario residents will pitch in to make it work.

Over the next month, Ontario is developing an enhanced vaccine certificate with a unique QR The enhanced vaccine certificate and verification app will be available by October 22, 2021. Ontario’s proof of vaccination guidance will be updated to reflect the new processes.

Ford also made it clear that any Progressive Conservative candidates running in the next provincial election will have to be fully vaccinated. It was a sharp contrast with the stand taken by Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole who spent most of the campaign dodging the question of why not all of his candidates had been vaccinated.