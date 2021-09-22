Conservation authorities keeping an eye on flooding

With a rainfall warning in effect until at least Thursday evening, local Conservation authorities are watching for possible flooding as the current rain will continue throughout today and into Thursday. Total amounts between 40 mm to 60 mm can be expected and embedded thunderstorms could contribute to higher localized amounts.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is advising that water levels and flows in area watercourses may increase significantly, as a result of forecasted rain from overnight to Thursday. Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels is also anticipated.

In addition, significant watercourse flooding may potentially occur, if rainfall amounts on the higher end of the forecasted range are received. That said, there are no expectations of significant watercourse flooding if rainfall amounts on the lower end of the range are received.

Conservation Halton advises widespread flooding is not anticipated. Reservoirs remain at, or below seasonal holding levels and have storage capacity available. However, fast flowing water and flooding of low-lying areas and natural floodplains may be expected. In addition, localized flooding in highly urbanized areas may occur from heavy rainfall associated with embedded thunderstorms. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should be on alert.

Conservation Halton is asking all residents to stay away from watercourses and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams. Elevated water levels, fast flowing water, and slippery conditions along stream banks make these locations extremely dangerous. Please alert children in your care of these imminent dangers.