MORE BUILDING PROPOSALS IN ALDERSHOT

The development spotlight in Aldershot has shifted to Cooke Boulevard with news that two building proposals are moving ahead.

Councillor Kelvin Galbraith has revealed that the Camarro Development Group is planning to host a pre-application virtual public meeting on October 20 at 7 pm. The developer is proposing to remove the two existing industrial buildings at the north end of Cooke and replace them with two residential towers 30 and 32 storeys high.

At the south end of Cooke, meanwhile, the new owner of a long vacant lot has erected a sign promoting a new “boutique” condo development called “No. 35 Plains Road”.

“A unique opportunity to live in a prime location—just a short walk to the stunning Burlington waterfront, and mere minutes to cafés, shops, parks and more”, according to the Janik Group’s web site.

In 2018 the same site was approved for an eight-storey condominium building with ground floor retail, but it was never built. If the Janik proposal stays within the building envelope approved in 2018, it may only require site plan approval from City Hall, a process that is not usually public.

Councillor Kelvin Galbraith advised that he has had no contact with Janik.

Both the Camarro and Janik development proposals are located within the boundary of the Major Transit Station Area around the Aldershot GO Station, a neighbourhood designated for growth and intensification, although the entire area is remains subject to detail planning.

During an interview earlier this year Camarro’s CEO and President Kyle Camarro also celebrated the importance of his site. “This location is ideal for commuters situated only a 400 metre walk to the Aldershot GO Train station on the lakeshore East/West with trips every 30 minutes”.

On its web site Camarro describes the proposed buildings as “Upscale, future-friendly…….. constructed using the most advanced sustainable technologies”.

Neither Janik or Camarro returned messages asking for more information.

By Rick Craven