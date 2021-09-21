COVID case count in Ontario is down for third straight day

Ontario is reporting 574 new cases of COVID19. 434 cases, or 76 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 140 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were eight deaths reported.

330 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 303, or 92 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated.

There were just over 30,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 21,434,434 vaccine doses administered. Nearly 85.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 79.2% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 19 new COVID cases. The total number of active cases has dropped below 300 to 293, and the seven-day average case count is 36. There are 14 outbreaks in Hamilton, including two schools—Tapleytown Elementary and Shannen Koostachin Elementary School, involving two staff and four children. There are 41 COVID cases in Hamilton hospitals. Halton Public Health at last report had 19 new COVID cases and nine hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.