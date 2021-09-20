Mountain Climber program works: staff

The HSR Mountain climber program that allows cyclists to place their bikes on HSR buses in order to get up and down the escarpment is a success according to a staff report. The Mountain Climber Program was launched in 2017 as a pilot on James Mountain Road. Cyclists are allowed a free ride up or down the access provided they board and disembark at designated stops.

Over the ensuing years more Mountain Climber stops were added and now the system consists of the following locations:

James Mountain Road

Beckett Drive

Kenilworth Ave.

Waterdown Road/Mill Street South

Wilson Street East

Jolley Cut/Arkledun Avenue

Red Hill Valley Parkway

Centennial Parkway

Staff have monitored the 5 new pilot locations and determined that there have been minimal impacts on HSR Operations, generally positive feedback from users and residents, a healthy number of users, and a nominal financial impact. Staff say in 2019, the last complete year before the pandemic, there were 1700 trips taken.

Throughout the pilot, staff liaised with the Hamilton Cycling Committee to gather feedback. As a result, two Mountain Climber stop modifications were made to improve cyclist convenience: James Mountain Road An additional Mountain Climber stop was added, allowing cyclists to alight at an existing Mountain Climber stop on John at Charlton.

Waterdown Road A Mountain Climber stop was added at the Aldershot GO/VIA Station, eliminating the need for cyclists to travel on Waterdown Road, between the GO/VIA Station and the existing stops on Waterdown Road at Mountain Brow Road or on Mill Street South at Dundas Street East.

A third Mountain Climber stop modification will take place, effective September 5, 2021: Red Hill Valley Parkway The two Mountain Climber stops on Winterberry Drive at Mud Street will be relocated to Stone Church Road East, just east of the RHVP On/Off ramps. This change aligns with the Route 11 Parkdale routing change.