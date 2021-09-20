610 new COVID cases in Ontario, two deaths

The province is reporting 610 new cases of COVID-19. 458 cases, or 75 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 152 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Only 16,712 vaccinations were administered Sunday, bringing the total vaccinated to 21,404,362 vaccine doses that have been administered. Nearly 85.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 79.1% have two doses.
The province reported 68 new COVID cases in Hamilton and 26 in Halton with no deaths in either health district.