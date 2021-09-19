Police searching for missing 81 year old cycling enthusiast

Peel Police and family members are worried about an 81-year-old cyclist who has disappeared. Officers from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are asking for assistance from the public in locating a Mississauga man Ignatio Viana. He was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, at a residence near Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive in the City of Mississauga.

Ignatio is described as male, 5’11”, 175 pounds, thin build and short wavy hair. He was last seen wearing an orange cycling jersey and riding a grey bicycle. This grainy photo of Ignatio shows the colour of his cycling gear when last seen

Ignatio is known to ride long distances on his bicycle and has previously ridden in excess of 400km in a single day. As such, his exact whereabouts or destination are unknown. Hamilton Police posted the alert as well, given the missing man’s ability to cover distances on his bike.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Officers from 11 Division are asking anyone who may have information on his where abouts to call them at 905-453-3311 extension 1133. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.