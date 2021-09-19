The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Ontario reported 715 new COVID cases
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

Ontario reported 715 new COVID cases

by
September 19, 2021

The province is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19. 540 cases, or 75 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 175 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were six deaths reported, one of which was a data correction from previous weeks.

There were just under 30,000 vaccinations administered yesterday, bringing the total to  21,387,650 vaccine doses. 85.0% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 79.0% have two doses.

The province reported 68 new COVID cases in Hamilton and 26 in Halton with no deaths in either health district.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top