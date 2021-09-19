Ontario reported 715 new COVID cases

The province is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19. 540 cases, or 75 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 175 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were six deaths reported, one of which was a data correction from previous weeks.

There were just under 30,000 vaccinations administered yesterday, bringing the total to 21,387,650 vaccine doses. 85.0% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 79.0% have two doses.

The province reported 68 new COVID cases in Hamilton and 26 in Halton with no deaths in either health district.