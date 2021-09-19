Election race tightens up further on final day
On the final day of the federal election campaign, the Nanos tracking poll shows a race that couldn’t be tighter, with some shifting taking place with the bottom three parties. There is now less than a half point separating Justin Trudeau’s Liberals from Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives—the Liberals with 30.8 percent and the Conservatives with 30.5. The Conservatives picked up more than a full point and it appears to have come at the expense of the People’s Party which dropped almost two points to 5.6 percent. The NDP are sitting at 21 percent, The Bloc at 6.5 and the Greens gained nearly a point to 4.7 percent. New Polls by Abacus. Mainstreet and Angus Reid all point to a race too close to call.
