The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Election race tightens up further on final day
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

Election race tightens up further on final day

by
September 19, 2021

On the final day of the federal election campaign, the Nanos tracking poll shows a race that couldn’t be tighter, with some shifting taking place with the bottom three parties. There is now less than a half point separating Justin Trudeau’s Liberals from Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives—the Liberals with 30.8 percent and the Conservatives with 30.5. The Conservatives picked up more than a full point and it appears to have come at the expense of the People’s Party which dropped almost two points to 5.6 percent. The NDP are sitting at 21 percent, The Bloc at 6.5 and the Greens gained nearly a point to 4.7 percent. New Polls by Abacus. Mainstreet and Angus Reid all point to a race too close to call.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top