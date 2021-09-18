Teen has been missing for a month

Its been just over a month since a 16-year old Hamilton girl disappeared and Hamilton Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating her.

On August 17, 2021, Aya Al Thallaj left her residence and did not return. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Her family and Police are concerned for her well-being.

Aya Al Thallaj is described as:

16-years-old

5’4

115 lbs

Slim build

Brown hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black sweat pants and black runners. Hamilton Police have been working closely with the family and have now exhausted all leads as to her whereabouts.

Anyone with any information that could assist investigators, are asked to call Division 3 Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or Division 30 Staff Sergeant 905-546-3886.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com