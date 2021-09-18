Police ready to move on McMaster revelers

Hamilton Police are reminding university revelers to stay safe and celebrate responsibly this weekend. For those that don’t, there could be a dent in their pocketbooks, with hefty fines for excessive noise or public intoxication.

Hamilton Police Service, McMaster University Security, and City of Hamilton Municipal Law Enforcement are teaming up to ensure everyone is safe in and around McMaster’s campus as well as residences in the surrounding Westdale/Ainslie Woods neighbourhoods. Hamilton Police will have an increased presence in the community over the weekend to discourage any disruptive party-goers. There will be a zero tolerance approach to large parties or open alcohol on the streets.

As a reminder, public health measures continue to be in place. Party-goers could also face charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact police in the event of disruptive behavior caused by excessive partying. For police emergencies, call 911. Any non-emergencies can be reported at 905-549-4925. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com