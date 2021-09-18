Hamilton Public Library will laminate your proof of vaccination for free

Hamilton Public Library and Hamilton Public Health Services are making the first steps easier with mobile pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the city — including several at Hamilton Public Library branches.

The second step is now easy with a streamlined print and laminate service at each of HPL’s 23 branches. The service launches Tuesday September 21.

Print proof of vaccination using a public computer or use HPL’s Wi-Fi and send your vaccination proof(s) to a branch printer using your mobile phone, laptop or tablet. Laminators are now at each site to protect vaccination certification paperwork for the long-term.

And it’sall free. You don’t need a library card (but getting an HPL card does open a world of discovery.)

Dedicated phone lines with a direct connection to Hamilton Public Health Services staff are also now installed at every library branch to assist people who don’t have a green Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) card or have questions about their vaccine certificate(s).

HPL Staff are available to help with any part of the process.

Information regarding the provincial proof of vaccination initiative and regulations is available at www.hamilton.ca/ProofofVaccination.