COVID figures show most new cases, hospitalizations are in unvaccinated

The province is reporting 821 new cases ofCOVID19. 621 cases, or 76 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 200 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were ten deaths reported. 329 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 295 or 90 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 34 are fully vaccinated. Weekend hospital case counts are typically underreported.

There were more than 39,000 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total number of shots to 21,357,675. Nearly 85.0% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 78.9% have two doses.

Provincial reporting shows Hamilton adding 25 new COVID cases. The number of active cases in Hamilton is 313-down 15 from the previous day. Halton is reported to have 19 cases. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.