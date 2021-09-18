76-year-old killed in Flamborough hit-and-run

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal Fail To Remain collision involving a pedestrian on Centre road in City’s Flamborough area-the second hit-and-run involving a pedestrian this week,

Friday evening., a 76-year-old man was walking southbound on the shoulder of Centre Road when he was struck by a northbound motor vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene. EMS transported the victim to the Hamilton General Hospital but he died of his injuries shortly after arrival.

HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in and has taken carriage of the investigation.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Nissan SUV. The vehicle will have damage to the front end.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

This is the City’s 11th fatality of the year and the 4th involving a pedestrian.

It is also the second hit-and-run incident this week.

Hamilton Police have arrested and charged the driver who struck a pedestrian earlier this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency services were called to a hit-an-run scene in the Mount Albion-Hixon Rd. area, where a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV struck a female pedestrian.

The Hyundai was travelling northbound on Mount Albion Road when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to mount the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian. The driver then got out of the vehicle and spoke with witnesses before fleeing on foot westbound towards Lawrence Road.

The male driver of the Hyundai vehicle surrendered to police on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was held for bail and now stands charged with offences under the Criminal Code.

The 55-year-old pedestrian remains in hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition.

52-year-old Christopher Mulligan of Hamilton is charged with a string of offences including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to remain and a probation offence.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at [ http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com ]http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.