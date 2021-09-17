Ontario COVID count at 795

The province is reporting 795 new cases of #COVID19. 582 cases, or 73 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 213 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 336 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 306, or 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 are fully vaccinated. There were five deaths reported.

Nearly 34,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday bringing the total number of doses to 21,318,465. 84.8% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 78.7% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 50 new COVID cases-up three from yesterday. The number of active cases has risen by eight to 332. There are still nine outbreaks with two declared over and two new ones at Macassa Lodge involving one resident and at Huntington Park School involving one student and one staff. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were unchanged at 41. There were no deaths reported. In Halton, 23 COVID cases were reported with hospitalizations down by three to six cases. No deaths were reported in either health unit. Halton is reporting 24 cases with one additional death. There are six COVID patients in Halton Hospitals.