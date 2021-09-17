Mount Hope kidnapping victim is expected to recover

A few new facts emerged in today’s news conference by Hamilton police regarding the deadly Mount Hope home invasion and homicide that took place Thursday. Detective Sergeant Steve Bereziuk told reporters that 63-year-old Faqir Ali, who was kidnapped from his Mount Hope home and later found seriously injured on Beach Boulevard is expected to recover. Police hope to interview Ali soon. Sgt. Bereziuk confirmed that Mr. Ali had been beaten but not shot. They are asking anyone who might have dashcam video and were in the vicinity of Beach Boulevard between 4 and 9 yesterday morning to share with police. Police also have recovered two black SUV’s that they believe were used in the abduction.

He said eyewitnesses led police to Beach Boulevard where the injured man was found shortly after 9am yesterday. Bereziuk stressed that the Ali family were not known to police, describing them as “very nice people…very gracious. He confirmed that in addition to Ali’s two sons who were shot, one fatally, that his wife and younger daughter were in the house at the time of the invasion, but were not injured.

The events unfolded at approximately 2:55 Thursday when Hamilton Police were called to the family’s Mount Hope residence for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found the two Ali sons in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One male subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Their father was forcibly taken from the home in a dark SUV.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Det Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3863.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com