Mobile Vaccination clinics coming to many Hamilton neighbourhoods

With three quarters of eligible Hamilton residents fully vaccinated the Hamilton healthcare partners are now trying to drill down to the harder-to-reach populations with a series of mobile and pop-up clinics in a variety of neighborhoods.

The Provincial GO-VAXX Bus initiative will offer mobile clinics in neighbourhoods across the city. Many of these clinics will be situated in areas of the city with lower vaccination coverage rates in order to improve access to the vaccine. Individuals 12 years of age or older before the end of 2021 are eligible to receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and can walk-in to any of the below clinics. The below clinics are newly announced, all vaccination clinics can be found by visiting www.hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine. COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinics

Pfizer & Moderna brands available (unless otherwise stated) East End Public Health Clinic

247 Centennial Pkwy N., Unit 8, L8E 2X3

September 17, 9:30am to 3:30 pm

September 22, 3 to 8 pm Festival of Friends at Gage Park

1000 Main St. E., L8M 1N6

September 18, 2:30 to 7:30 pm

Outdoor clinic, dress appropriately for the weather Ellis Ave Early ON

45 Ellis Ave., Hamilton, L8H 4L8

September 20, 10 am to 4 pm

Outdoor clinic, dress appropriately for the weather Hamilton Public Health Mountain Clinic

891 Upper James St., Unit 106A, L9C 3A5

September 20 & 25, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Hamilton Public Library – Carlisle Branch

1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle, L0R 1H0

September 20, 10 am to 4 pm Hamilton Public Library – Red Hill Branch

695 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, L8G 1A1

September 21, 10 am to 4 pm Hamilton Public Library – Waterdown Branch

163 Dundas St. E., Waterdown, L8N 2Z7

September 21, 10 am to 4 pm Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre

876 Cannon St. E., Hamilton, L8L 4N5

September 21 & 26, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Stoney Creek Recreation Centre

45 King St. W., Stoney Creek, L8G 1H7

September 21 & 22, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Huntington Park Recreation Centre

87 Brentwood Dr., Hamilton, L8T 3W4

September 22 & 23, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Green Venture Early ON

22 Veevers Dr., Hamilton, L8K 5P5

September 22, 10 am 3 pm

Outdoor clinic, dress appropriately for the weather. Millgrove United Church

370 Concession 5 W., Millgrove, L0R 1V0

September 23 & 24, 3 to 8 pm 541 Eatery & Exchange

541 Barton St. E., Hamilton, L8L 2Z2

September 23, 8 am to 2 pm Bennetto Recreation Centre

450 Hughson St. N., Hamilton, L8L 4N5

September 23, 2 to 5 pm & 6 to 8 pm Harry Howell Arena

27 Hwy 5 W., Flamborough, L0R 2H0

September 24, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm The Centre on Barton (next to Boston Pizza)

1275 Barton St. E., Unit S04, L8H 2V4

September 24, 10 am to 4 pm Ottawa Street Shops

Corner of Ottawa St. N. & Main St. E.

September 25, 10 am to 4 pm

Outdoor clinic, dress appropriately for the weather. Provincial GO-VAXX bus mobile vaccine clinics (outdoor clinics)

Pfizer brand available Gage Park

1000 Main St. E., L8M 1N6

September 25, 9 am to 4 pm