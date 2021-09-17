Mobile Vaccination clinics coming to many Hamilton neighbourhoods
With three quarters of eligible Hamilton residents fully vaccinated the Hamilton healthcare partners are now trying to drill down to the harder-to-reach populations with a series of mobile and pop-up clinics in a variety of neighborhoods.
The Provincial GO-VAXX Bus initiative will offer mobile clinics in neighbourhoods across the city. Many of these clinics will be situated in areas of the city with lower vaccination coverage rates in order to improve access to the vaccine. Individuals 12 years of age or older before the end of 2021 are eligible to receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and can walk-in to any of the below clinics. The below clinics are newly announced, all vaccination clinics can be found by visiting www.hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine.
COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinics
Pfizer & Moderna brands available (unless otherwise stated)
East End Public Health Clinic
247 Centennial Pkwy N., Unit 8, L8E 2X3
September 17, 9:30am to 3:30 pm
September 22, 3 to 8 pm
Festival of Friends at Gage Park
1000 Main St. E., L8M 1N6
September 18, 2:30 to 7:30 pm
Outdoor clinic, dress appropriately for the weather
Ellis Ave Early ON
45 Ellis Ave., Hamilton, L8H 4L8
September 20, 10 am to 4 pm
Outdoor clinic, dress appropriately for the weather
Hamilton Public Health Mountain Clinic
891 Upper James St., Unit 106A, L9C 3A5
September 20 & 25, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm
Hamilton Public Library – Carlisle Branch
1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle, L0R 1H0
September 20, 10 am to 4 pm
Hamilton Public Library – Red Hill Branch
695 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, L8G 1A1
September 21, 10 am to 4 pm
Hamilton Public Library – Waterdown Branch
163 Dundas St. E., Waterdown, L8N 2Z7
September 21, 10 am to 4 pm
Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre
876 Cannon St. E., Hamilton, L8L 4N5
September 21 & 26, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm
Stoney Creek Recreation Centre
45 King St. W., Stoney Creek, L8G 1H7
September 21 & 22, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm
Huntington Park Recreation Centre
87 Brentwood Dr., Hamilton, L8T 3W4
September 22 & 23, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm
Green Venture Early ON
22 Veevers Dr., Hamilton, L8K 5P5
September 22, 10 am 3 pm
Outdoor clinic, dress appropriately for the weather.
Millgrove United Church
370 Concession 5 W., Millgrove, L0R 1V0
September 23 & 24, 3 to 8 pm
541 Eatery & Exchange
541 Barton St. E., Hamilton, L8L 2Z2
September 23, 8 am to 2 pm
Bennetto Recreation Centre
450 Hughson St. N., Hamilton, L8L 4N5
September 23, 2 to 5 pm & 6 to 8 pm
Harry Howell Arena
27 Hwy 5 W., Flamborough, L0R 2H0
September 24, 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm
The Centre on Barton (next to Boston Pizza)
1275 Barton St. E., Unit S04, L8H 2V4
September 24, 10 am to 4 pm
Ottawa Street Shops
Corner of Ottawa St. N. & Main St. E.
September 25, 10 am to 4 pm
Outdoor clinic, dress appropriately for the weather.
Provincial GO-VAXX bus mobile vaccine clinics (outdoor clinics)
Pfizer brand available
Gage Park
1000 Main St. E., L8M 1N6
September 25, 9 am to 4 pm