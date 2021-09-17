It’s official: Big Wreck will close out Festival of Friends

As promised, The Festival of Friends has announced the headliners for its one day event taking place tomorrow in Gage Park.

Canadian rock icons, Big Wreck will close out the show at 9:30pm, with power trio Danko Jones hitting the stage at 8:00pm.

Formed in the mid-‘90s, Big Wreck remains one of the most well-regarded rock bands in Canada, and can be expected to play many of their number one hits, which include, “Albatross,” “The Oaf,” and “That Song.”

Since 1996, Danko Jones has established itself as one of Canada’s loudest and most authentic power trios. With a few number one hits under their belt, and tens of millions of spins on Spotify, Danko Jones is excited to play fan favorites as well as tracks from their new album. Danko Jones

“It’s been a dificult secret to keep these last few weeks,” said Robert Rakoczy, General Manager. “Presenting two of the greatest rock bands of their generation in Gage Park – for free – is not something you get to do every day. We’re bringing live music back to Hamilton, and we’re not doing it quietly!

Rakoczy says the festival is confident that the event will be safe and inclusive from a COVID standpopint. However, he reminds concert goers that unless they are able to socially distance, they are required to wear a mask. “If you want to get close to the band you’re going to get close to fans. So mask up.”

The “Festival of Friends – Concert In The Park” will feature four stages of music with 25 performers, and over a dozen food trucks. The City of Hamilton will also have their vaccination bus on site, hoping to capture those who have yet had the opportunity to get the jab.

Admission is free and the concert runs rain or shine. For more details, visit www.festivaloffriends.ca