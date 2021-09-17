COVID Case count in Hamilton 26, as Ontario drops below 800

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 26 new COVID cases- a drop from 50 reported Thursday. There are 328 active cases-a drop of five from Thursday. There are 42 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals. There are now 11 active outbreaks including two new ones at Canada Clean Fuels and at Hamilton Hurricanes Football Team involving a total of five individuals. Halton Public Health reported 17 new cases with seven hospitalizations. No deaths were reported in either health unit.

The province is reporting 795 new cases of #COVID19. 582 cases, or 73 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 213 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 336 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 306, or 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 34,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday bringing the total number of doses to 21,318,465. 84.8% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 78.7% have two doses.