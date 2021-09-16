Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck female pedestrian

A Hamilton woman remains in hospital and police urge the suspect driver from the fail to remain collision to turn himself in.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Hamilton Police and emergency service partners responded for a motor vehicle collision involving a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and a pedestrian on Mount Albion Road, just north of Hixon Road, Hamilton.

The Hyundai was travelling northbound on Mount Albion Road when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to mount the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian. The driver then got out of the vehicle and spoke with witnesses before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot westbound towards Lawrence Road. The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman was transported to hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the Collision Reconstruction Unit was activated and has taken over the investigation.

Detectives are urging the driver to seek legal advice and to attend a police station.

Suspect Description:

Male

Caucasian

Height 6’

Stocky build

Shaved head

Pink t-shirt and shorts

Anyone with information who has not spoken to police is asked to call the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753 .

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com .