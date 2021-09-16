Homicide, kidnapping after home invasion in Mount Hope

One man is dead and two are in hospital in life-threatening condition after a double shooting and home invasion in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson Road in Mount Hope.

The events unfolded at approximately 2:55 this morning when Hamilton Police were called to the residence for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found two males in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. The males were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One male subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Their father was forcibly taken from the home in a dark SUV. Hamilton Police say 63-year-old Faqir Ali. was later found on Beach Road in life-threatening condition

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

There will be a large police presence in the area and police are asking the public to stay away. The incident comes just days after a man was killed in a brazen daylight shooting in downtown Hamilton at a Tim Horton’s parking lot.

Hamilton Police Major Crime are investigating. If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Det Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3863.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.