Hamilton reports 50 new COVID cases as Ontario count tops 800

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 50 new COVID cases-up three from yesterday. The number of active cases has risen by eight to 332. There are still nine outbreaks with two declared over and two new ones at Macassa Lodge involving one resident and at Huntington Park School involving one student and one staff. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were unchanged at 41. There were no deaths reported. In Halton, 23 COVID cases were reported with hospitalizations down by three to six cases. No deaths were reported in either health unit. Halton is reporting 24 cases with one additional death. There are six COVID patients in Halton Hospitals.

After two days with new COVID cases below 600, Ontario reported 864 new cases of COVID19. 655 cases, or 76 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 209 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

348 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 319, or 92 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 29 are fully vaccinated.

Three deaths were reported.

There were more than 35,000 vaccinations administered bringing the total number of shots in Ontario to nearly 21.3 million. 85 percent of eligible residents have at least one shot and 79 percent are now fully vaccinated.