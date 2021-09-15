Ontario COVID case count below 600 as recoveries outpace new cases

Whether it is a blip or the beginning of a trend, for the second straight day the new COVID case count in Ontario was below 600. The province is reporting 593 new cases of COVID19. 447 cases, or 75 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 146 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were five deaths reported. For the third straight day the number of cases declared resolved was greater than the number of new cases.

346 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 311 or 90 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 35 are fully vaccinated.

33.000 vaccinations were administered yesterday for a total of 21,247,717 vaccine doses. 84.6% of Ontarians 12- plus have one dose and nearly 78.4% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 20 new COVID cases and one death. The number of active cases has decreased by 56 to 316. The seven-day average case count has reduced by two to 45. There are 51 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals, most of them unvaccinated, which has resulted in the postponement of several surgeries. The number of outbreaks in Hamilton has reduced by one to seven. Halton Public Health is reporting 30 new cases with one death. Halton Hospitalizations remained at nine.