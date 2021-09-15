Momentum shifting slightly to Conservatives in latest Nanos tracking

For the first time this week, the overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail shows the Conservatives in the lead again, albeit by a fraction of a point and well within the margin of error. New numbers released Wednesday show the Conservatives unchanged at 21.2 percent, while the Liberals dropped nearly two points to 30.5 percent. The big beneficiary was the NDP who picked up two and a half points to 21.4 percent. The Peoples Party continues to show strength at 6.8 percent. The Bloc was off slightly at 6.2 and the Green Party sits at 3.7 percent. Erin O’Toole also closed the gap on the question of who would maker the best Prime Minister with he and Justin Trudeau polling at just above 29 percent and Jagmeet Singh at 20.5.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.