Local hospital cases easing as provincial COVID count below 600

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 47 new COVID cases. The number of active cases has risen by eight to 324. There are nine outbreaks with one new one at Dessco Countertops involving three employees. Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by eight to 41. There were no deaths reported. In Halton, 23 COVID cases were reported with hospitalizations down by three to six cases. No deaths were reported in either health unit.

For the second straight day the new COVID case count in Ontario was below 600. The province is reporting 593 new cases of COVID19. 447 cases, or 75 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 146 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were five deaths reported. F0r the third straight day the number of cases declared resolved was greater than the number of new cases.

346 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 311 or 90 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 35 are fully vaccinated. 33.000 vaccinations were administered yesterday for a total of 21,247,717 vaccine doses. 84.6% of Ontarians 12- plus have one dose and nearly 78.4% have two doses