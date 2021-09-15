GO announces four-hour train trip to London

Online derision was the immediate public response to an announcement of weekday GO service between Toronto and London Ontario. The service which will pass through Guelph and Kitchener with additional stops at Stratford and St Mary’s will take four hours to connect Toronto to London.

“The people of Southwestern Ontario deserve better access to a safe and reliable transportation network,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Under Premier Ford’s leadership, we are taking concrete action and keeping our promise to extend much-needed GO service all the way to London for the first time.”

Beginning October 18, 2021, Metrolinx will provide weekday GO train trips between London and Union Station in Toronto. The pilot project will include one trip leaving from London in the early morning, and one return trip in the evening. The new service will extend beyond GO Transit’s Kitchener line and also include stops in St. Marys and Stratford. The announcement was met with a flurry of skepticism on social media.

The province says it is is working closely with VIA Rail and CN to extend service and explore ways to improve the speed and frequency of passenger rail service.