Brazen daylight parking lot shooting leaves 19 year-old dead

Hamilton Police are Hoping surveillance video will help them find the person who fired the shots that killed a 19-year-old in broad daylight Tuesday. The brazen attack took place in a parking lot outside the Tim Horton’s at King and Caroline.

Hamilton Police and Hamilton Paramedic Service raced to the scene at about 2:30 Tuesday. When they got there they found the victim, identified as 19-year-old Sabir Hassen Omer from Hamilton deceased in the parking lot. A second victim was able to flee from the suspect but did not sustain any injuries.

The victims were approached by the suspect in the parking lot and a short verbal exchange occurred prior to the shooting. The suspect fled on foot southbound on Caroline Street toward Main Street. Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

The suspect is described as: Male, 5’6-5’8, medium build, dressed in dark clothing, and dark shoes.

Hamilton Police are asking the public to check any surveillance cameras in the surrounding area between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. There were many witnesses in the area before and during the incident. Police are encouraging those individuals to reach out to police.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Det. Dave Brewster by calling 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com