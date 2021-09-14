You’ll need to show proof of vaccination September 22

Ontario has laid out its plan for vaccine certificates that will take effect September 22. On that day residents will have to show proof of vaccination to enter a number of establishments.

The first step is to get a copy of the vaccination slip that was handed out at the time of vaccination. They can be obtained In advance of September 22. l Ontarians can print or download their vaccination receipt from the provincial booking portal. The Ministry says it will try to help Ontario residents experiencing difficulty to obtain obtaining proof of vaccination, including requesting a copy be sent by mail. Those who need support obtaining a copy of their vaccination receipt including those who do not have access to a computer or printer can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Until October 22. Ontario residents will need to either print or download their second dose receipt. This coupled with a piece of photo ID will have to be presented to get into from the establishments listed below. The province plans to provide an enhanced proof of vaccination using a QR code effective on Oct. 22

Places where you need proof of vaccination

Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios)

Nightclubs (including outdoor areas)

Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres

Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and person fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities (with the exception of youth recreational sport)

Sporting events

Indoor areas of waterparks

Indoor areas of commercial film and TV productions with studio audiences

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs

Racing venues

Where you won’t need proof of vaccination in Ontario:

At no time will anyone be prevented from accessing necessary medical care, food from grocery stores, basic medical supplies or other essentials

Voting in upcoming federal election

Outdoor settings, including patios, with the exception of outdoor nightclub spaces

Takeaway and delivery services from restaurants and bars

Retail shopping

Salons and barbershops

Banks

Places of worship

To access an outdoor area that can only be accessed through an indoor route

Unvaccinated people with medical exemptions and people under 12 will also be exempt.

A negative COVID-19 test or recent infection will not entitle a person to enter non-essential settings, although the government said there will be a narrow, time-limited exceptions for testing.

“Businesses need a smart, quick and safe solution to verify vaccination,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government. “The made-in-Ontario enhanced vaccine certificate for the public and the verification app for businesses are tools to confirm that an individual has been vaccinated while protecting Ontarians’ health data.”

The proof of vaccination policy has resulted in a marked increase in vaccination rates. Between September 1 and September 8, 2021, the seven-day average for first doses administered increased by more than 29 per cent, from over 11,400 doses to over 14,700 doses. During that time, more than 90,000 first doses and 102,000 second doses were administered in Ontario to individuals aged 18 to 59.

To access your proof of vaccination click here.

For more information and frequently asked questions click here ,