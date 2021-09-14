Two weeks left to participate in Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ Engagement Survey being conducted by Hamilton Police Service and McMaster

Hamilton police are urging members of the Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ Community to participate in an anonymous survey that is being conducted for the HPS by McMaster University.

Hamilton Police launched a Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ Engagement Survey, in partnership with McMaster University, to help inform the selection of a suitable facilitator to lead ongoing conversations between police and Two Spirit and LGBTQIA+ communities. The move followed the violence that took place at the Hamilton Pride celebration in 2019 and subsequent events that strained relations between the Two Spirit and LGBTQIA+ communities and HPS.

Dr. Fetner

Hamilton Police in a release point out that to ensure that community members feel safe to respond honestly to questions about community engagement with police, Dr.Tina Fetner, the Chair of the Department of Sociology, will lead the survey administration and compile a thematic analysis of the findings. These results will be shared with Hamilton Police.

“We’ve listened to the community and understand that trust has been lost with Hamilton’s Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ communities,” says Chief Frank Bergen. “That’s why it is imperative to involve the community in the selection of a facilitator so we can begin the conversation on how to move forward.”

Dr. Fetner’s team will act as an independent third party survey administrator, which aims to incorporate the voice of Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ community members.

The survey is confidential and anonymous to ensure that respondents feel safe to share their thoughts. Hamilton Police will only be provided with a final report outlining the thematic analysis.

Anyone who is over 18-years-old and a member of the Two-Spirit and/or LGBTQIA+ community in Hamilton is eligible to participate in this survey. This survey should take 5-10 minutes to complete. It inquires about the qualities of a strong facilitator, key issues Hamilton Police should address, and what healing and trust-building with the Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ community should look like.

The survey will run until September 30 and can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/hamiltonpolicesurvey .