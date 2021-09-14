Election race tightens again: Nanos

With less than a week to go several polls point to a tightening of the race between the two front-running parties in the federal election. The Nanos Poll conducted for CTV and the Globe now shows the Liberals in the lead by only one percent-32 to 31 percent. The NDP were at 18.9 percent. The Bloc are at 6.4 percent and the People’s Party continued to show surprising resiliency at 6.7 percent. The Greens remained at 3.8 percent. On the question of who would be the best Prime Minister, O’Toole closed what had been a five point Trudeau lead to a single point, 31 to 30. percent.

Besides the Nanos poll there were three other polls released as of Monday. Maistreet/IPolitics gave the liberals a four-point lead, as did Research Company but a Leger Poll for Canadian Press had the two leading parties tied at 32 percent.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.