Cardiac patients shoved aside as unvaccinated take up ICU space at HHSC

Hamilton Health Sciences was forced to cancel several critical cardiovascular operations because the ICU was clogged up with unvaccinated COVID patients. In a release HHSC says, “HSC says, “ unvaccinated individuals are being hospitalized unnecessarily. This is limiting the ability of our staff and physicians to respond to the needs of other patients.

“Although 20 per cent of eligible population of Ontario are unvaccinated, they represent 80 percent of hospitalizations and nearly 90 per cent of ICU patients,” says Dr. Sunjay Sharma, Medical Director at the Hamilton General ICU. “It is very clear that being fully vaccinated significantly decreases your risk of getting seriously sick and hospitalized from COVID-19 – as well as decreases the chance of our hospitals being overwhelmed.”

For example, on Friday, September 10, at HHS, seven of the eight extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) patients were unvaccinated, and cardiac surgeries were cancelled because of limited resources.

Physicians and other healthcare workers are frustrated.

“Those choosing to be unvaccinated are endangering others and themselves – they don’t need to be sick and in hospital,” says Dr. Craig Ainsworth, Director of the Cardiac Care Unit at Hamilton General Hospital. “My colleagues and I are fully vaccinated, we support hospital policy and expect that everyone will follow the science. It’s the right thing to do.”

Even as unvaccinated individuals continue to be unnecessarily hospitalized, anti-vaccination protests are also occurring at hospitals.