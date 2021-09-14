20 new COVID cases in Hamilton as provincial cases ease

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 20 new COVID cases and one death. The number of active cases has decreased by 56 to 316. The seven-day average case count has reduced by two to 45. There are 51 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals, most of them unvaccinated, which has resulted in the postponement of several surgeries. The number of outbreaks in Hamilton has reduced by one to seven. Halton Public Health is reporting 30 new cases with one death. Halton Hospitalizations remained at nine.

The province is reporting 577 new cases of COVID19. This comes after four days where the case count averaged over 800. 452 cases, or 77 percent are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 125 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 363 people, or 90 percent who are hospitalized with COVID19. 325 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 38 are fully vaccinated. There were nearly 29,000 vaccinations administered Monday bringing the total with at least one shot to 21,212,026. Nearly 84.5% of Ontarians 12=plus have one dose and 78.2% have two doses.