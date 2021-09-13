Search continues for Hamilton man sought in Burlington shooting

Halton Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of David Ryan Lavoie (37) of Hamilton He is wanted for the charge of Attempt Murder in connection with a shooting that took place over the supper hour in a Burlington residential neighbourhood.

David Lavoie is a white male, and bald with a short, stubbly beard. He is 5’10” tall with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt (possibly a tank top) and grey pants.

If you see David Lavoie, DO NOT APPROACH, and call police immediately.

The shooting took place at a residence in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard shortly after 6 pm on September 9, 2021. One victim was transported to hospital and is currently in stable condition. We can confirm that the victim and the suspect are known to one another.

Residents can continue to expect a police presence in the area today while we hold the scene for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard and Maple Avenue between the hours of 5:30 – 7:30 pm on September 9th is also asked to contact police.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.