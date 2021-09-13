The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Liberals holding onto a three point lead: Nanos
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

Liberals holding onto a three point lead: Nanos

by
September 13, 2021

The Nanos Poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and ail shows the Liberals in the lead by  three percent. The Liberals have 33.2 percent to the Conservatives 30.2 . The NDP were unchanged at 18.6 percent. The Bloc are at 6.8 percent and the People’s Party picked up a point and a half to stand at 6.6 percent. The Greens slipped back to 3.8  percent. On the question of who would be the best Prime Minister, again it was Trudeau holding a lead over Erin O’toole 33 percent to 28 percent. That was a drop of three points for Trudeau.

Nanos Methodology A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top