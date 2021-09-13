Liberals holding onto a three point lead: Nanos
The Nanos Poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and ail shows the Liberals in the lead by three percent. The Liberals have 33.2 percent to the Conservatives 30.2 . The NDP were unchanged at 18.6 percent. The Bloc are at 6.8 percent and the People’s Party picked up a point and a half to stand at 6.6 percent. The Greens slipped back to 3.8 percent. On the question of who would be the best Prime Minister, again it was Trudeau holding a lead over Erin O’toole 33 percent to 28 percent. That was a drop of three points for Trudeau.
Nanos Methodology A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.