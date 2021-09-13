Leaders’ attacks get more personal on day 30 of the campaign

As the 2021 election heads into its final seven days. The leaders of the two frontrunning partiers took of the gloves and launched personal attacks on each other. In the Ottawa suburb of Carp Conservative leader Erin O’Toole painted a Dorian Gray portrait of Justin Trudeau—a man who in 2015 wouldn’t recognize the man he has become.

In Vancouver, Justin Trudeau appeared to be momentarily thrown off when a reporter asked him why he wouldn’t allow the Clerk of the Privy Council to release all of the information related to the SNC Lavalin affair. His reply was that all questions had been fully answered two years ago. Trudeau referred to O’Toole “proxies” in the anti vaccination, gun lobby and anti abortion groups. A reporter asked him if he was suggesting the O’toole campaign was behind the anti-vaxx demonstrations at Hospitals.

Both Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader talked about making it a criminal offence to block health care workers from entering hospitals or clinics. When it was pointed out to Trudeau that such actions are now against the law, he replied that the statute had to be more specific and actually name health care workers.