Hamilton COVID picture shows signs of improvement

Hamilton Public health reported 95 new COVID cases over the weekend, and one death. There are currently 362 active cases which is the lowest case count since August 19. Outbreaks are down to eight as a number of Hamilton outbreaks were declared over. The seven-day average case count is 47. There are 50 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. Halton reported 27 cases with nine hospitalizations and no new deaths.
The province is reporting 600 new cases of COVID-19. 475 of the new cases or 79 percent were unvaccinated. Due to technical issues, hospitalization figures are not available. There were 19,000 vaccinations administered yesterday, bringing the total to 21,183,369 vaccine doses. Nearly 84.4% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 78.1% have two doses