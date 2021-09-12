Liberals holding a three point lead:Nanos
The Nanos Poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and ail shows the Liberals in the lead by just over three percent. The Liberals have 34 percent to the Conservatives 30.7 . The NDP were down a faction to 18.6 percent. The Bloc are at 6.6 percent and the People’s Party at five percent. The Greens are at 4.1 percent. On the question of who would be the best Prime Minister, again it was Trudeau holsing a lead over Erin O’toole 34 percent to 26 percent.
Nanos Methodology A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20