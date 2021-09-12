Jody Wilson-Raybould issue dogs Trudeau

Campaigning in Quebec early today Justin Trudeau continued, as he has since the begging of the campaign, to make Erin O’Toole the focus of his campaign. In a province that already has a heavily subsidized child care program Trudeau warned that O’Toole would “take us back to the 1950’s” with his plan to swap out the Trudeau $10-a-day childcare plan with a series of tax credits. The day after the Globe and Mail ran an excerpt from former Attorney-General Jody Wilson-Raybould’s book, in which she said she felt Trudeau wanted her to lie about the SNC-Lavalin affair, reporters pressed him on the issue.