Ex Liberal MP giving Trudeau indigestion

It was probably no coincidence that Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was campaigning in Whitby today where a former Liberal MP endorsed the Conservative candidate in that riding. Celina R. Caesar-Chavannes had been elected in the riding in the Sunny Ways election of 2015, but became disillusioned, telling CBC earlier this year that she felt she was being treated as the token black woman. She confronted Justin Trudeau in a fiery 2019 phone call in which she told Trudeau she would not be running n again. She admitted that she used the MF expletive to the PM, who she said was angered over the fact that she wanted to announce her resignation the same day that Jody Wilson-Raybould was being kicked out of the cabinet, and according to her, Trudeau didn’t want two high-profile strong women departing on the same day.

In an interview with Global News Caesar-Chavannes said she would vote for Conservative candidate Maleeha Shahid in this election. Asked how he felt about Caesar-Chavannes’ endorsement of a Conservative, Justin Trudeau would only say he “wished her well.” before pivoting to saying how important this election is.

O’Toole was asked to comment about the Caesar-Chavannes endorsement.